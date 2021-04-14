Limpopo Education Dept condemns rising school bullying cases after pupil death

A video of the teenage girl being beaten by a fellow pupil while others cheered her on has been widely shared on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department has condemned the increasing number of bullying cases amongst pupils following the death of a grade 10 pupil in what's suspected to have been suicide.

A video of the teenage girl being beaten by a fellow pupil while others cheered her on has been widely shared on social media.

It's understood that the victim was attacked on Monday at the Mbilwi Secondary School.

The provincial Education Department has sent its condolences to the family of the deceased pupil and has promised to ensure that those involved in the bullying faced consequences.

"The Limpopo Department of Education has also appointed learner support agents who are based in the ten education districts across the province to offer emotional support to vulnerable learners. This is done in conjunction with programmes offered by the school safety, learner psychological services and life skills units," said spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

Meanwhile, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will conduct a fact-finding visit to the school.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.