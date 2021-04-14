Ex-spy boss Fraser wants immunity before spilling beans at state capture inquiry

Fraser's lawyer, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, said that Arthur Fraser wanted to break his spy oath, testify and spill the beans about presidents past and present, judges and members of Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser is making an application at the state capture commission on Wednesday morning.



In a last-minute announcement, the commission said that Fraser’s application would begin at 9am.

Fraser's lawyer, Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, had previously asked the commission to assure him and former national intelligence director-general, Manala Manzini, of immunity from arrest and prosecution.



Former head of domestic intelligence, Gibson Njenje, told the commission that when he investigated the State Security Agency, he found that the principal agent network established by Fraser had spent around R600 million, which was mostly unaccounted for.

Another witness, identified as Miss K, said that Fraser and deputy director, Thulani Dlomo, were never vetted for security clearance by recognised evaluators and that Fraser's file had a fraudulent criminal record check.



She said Dlomo created a parallel structure that he controlled and used to clear people that he appointed.

Sikhakhane said that Fraser wanted to break his spy oath, testify and spill the beans about presidents past and present, judges and members of Parliament.

But to do that, he wanted immunity from prosecution. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, however, said that he did not have that power.

Fraser will make his application and he will be followed by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, who will testify about the African National Congress (ANC)'s role in Parliament.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.