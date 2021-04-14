Eskom warns of constrained power grid, possibility of more power cuts

The country was saddled with stage two blackouts between 9pm on Tuesday night and 5am on Wednesday morning, with the utility blaming a shortage of generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that its power system was constrained, meaning there was a strong possibility of more load shedding this week.

The country was saddled with stage two blackouts between 9pm on Tuesday night and 5am on Wednesday morning, with the utility blaming a shortage of generation capacity.

It said that three generating unions tripped at its aging power plants, while three others had not yet been returned to service as planned.

Eskom said that it was working to bring them back online and its promised to keep the country informed about any significant changes to the grid.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.