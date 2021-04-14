Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service
In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - There's some good news from Megawatt Park.
Eskom said that it was not planning to turn off your electricity on Wednesday.
The country was saddled with stage two load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning.
“A unit each at Tutuka, Medupi, Duvha and Hendrina power stations successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity. A further two units are expected to return to service later today. Emergency generation reserves were also sufficiently replenished,” said Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
