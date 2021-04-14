EFF set to lay corruption complaint against Gordhan over Mogoeng approach

It followed claims that the the minister tried to influence the appointment of judges.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to lay a complaint of corruption against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan following claims that he tried to influence the appointment of judges.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission which has been interviewing candidates for the Constitutional Court.

He told the commission that he was left puzzled after Gordhan requested a meeting and asked how his friend Dhaya Pillay performed in the interviews.

"Why did the honourable minister make an effort to meet me? We're not friends, I don't know him from anywhere except from television, why did he make a trip and seek an audience with me just to ask 'how did my friend Dhaya Pillay perform?'"

In a statement, the EFF has condemned what it described as Gordhan's attempt to try and influence the appointment of a friend.

Shivambu is expected to lay a formal complaint against Gordhan at the Hillbrow Police Station at 11am.

