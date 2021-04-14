DA's Madikizela admits to not finishing BCom degree in row over qualification

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has been accused of allegedly lying about his qualifications on his CV.

The DA said on Wednesday morning that the matter would be referred to the DA's Federal Legal Commission and noted with concern the allegation that the CV of Madikizela claimed a qualification that he did not hold.

DA Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, said that the party regarded this in a serious light.

Zille said that due processes would be followed in establishing the facts and taking follow-up action.

The DA leader and MEC for Transport told Eyewitness News that in light of the Daily Maverick article, he took full responsibility that he did not correct the information on his bio.

He said that it was indeed true that he did not finish his BCom degree, but also said that is not a requirement for a political office in South Africa.

Madikizela added that it did not benefit him in any way in the positions that he currently held, previously applied for, which was for the provincial premiership and the position of mayor of Cape Town.

