CRL accuses owners of Boulders Mall of not upholding cultural inclusivity

The commission is holding hearings with the management of the Midrand shopping centre after a customer was ordered to leave because, according to the manager, his traditional attire was ‘indecent’.

JOHANNESBURG - Religion and cultural oversight body, the CRL Rights Commission, has on Wednesday accused the owners of the Boulders Shopping Centre, Redefine Properties, of failing to endorse and uphold cultural inclusivity.

An altercation captured on video went viral, prompting an investigation by the commission.

CRL Commission is holding hearings with Redefine Properties after Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu was ordered to leave #BouldersMall in Midrand after being told his traditional attire was indecent.

During a hearing last month, the CRL Rights Commission heard from Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu, who described how he was harassed, shamed and chased out of the Boulders Mall by its centre manager Jose Maponyane.

Redefine Properties have since suspended Maponyane pending an internal investigation into the matter.

The commission’s advocate Richard Botha said suspending Maponyane didn’t address why management and staff felt Mahlangu had to be ridiculed and intimidated.

The commission’s Sylvia Pheto echoed the same sentiments, saying there was a clear lack of cultural inclusivity in the property giant’s policies.

The commission has withheld its recommendations for Redefine Properties until Maponyane gives his testimony and response next week.

