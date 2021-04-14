Artists say NAC eviction letter won’t stop them from fighting for their rights

Last week the NAC was granted the order by the high court -instructing the group to vacate the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Artists who have been staging a sit-in at the offices of the National Arts Council (NAC) in Newtown said that no eviction order would stop them from fighting for their rights.

They’ve been occupying the offices for 43 days, demanding answers over the R300 million economic stimulus package for the sector and an audit of how it was being disbursed.

“We don’t stop just because someone is ignoring you and gaslighting you doesn’t mean that there are right,” said Sibongile Mngoma.

Renowned opera singer, Sibongile Mngoma, has been leading her peers in expressing discontent with the way the stimulus package was handled, as well as the overall struggles the country’s artists faced.

Mngoma said that although they’d been ordered to leave the offices of the National Arts Council, they were staying put.

"I haven’t seen my family in 43 days but then what's the point of sitting at home mourning and complaining about what is not going right."

The 52-year-old mother of two said that she had been relying on handouts since she came to camp here with other artists 43 days ago

“You know in the 43 days I’ve been here, I’ve had to ask for money for food, money for electricity."

The eviction order was yet to be enforced.

