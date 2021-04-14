ANC NWC side-steps Magashule’s attempt to widen step-aside scope

Magashule on Friday sent out a memorandum to party members where he seemingly amended last month’s NEC resolution.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has, in a statement following its Monday meeting, side-stepped secretary general Ace Magashule’s attempt to widen the scope of those who should step aside within 30 days.

This was beyond calling for those facing charges to step aside and requesting secretaries of different provinces to also include those alleged to be involved in corrupt practices.

Provinces were instructed to submit the lists to Magashule’s office by close of business on Thursday and inform those affected by the resolution.

The NWC has put a rubber stamp on the party’s executive committee’s resolution on the step aside rule.

It gives those affected, which include Magashule, 30 days to step aside or face suspension.

Magashule, who is also facing corruption charges, has been fighting to stay in his powerful office, which operates as the engine of the governing party.

This week’s NWC also made public the party’s guidelines, which call for affected members to refrain from his or her rights duties and responsibilities as an ANC member or leader.

The secretary general will also be receiving counsel from former leaders during this period.

