Zweli Mkhize: SA to temporarily suspend rollout of J&J vaccine

This comes after the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the US over potential links to a rare type of blood clot.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa would voluntarily and temporarily suspend the roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the temporary suspension of the use of the vaccine in the United States.

#COVID19SA Mkhize says officials have had consultations with advisory teams, #Sisonke’s ethics committees, SAHPRA, Ministerial Advisory Committee. He says government needs some information before we proceed. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the country halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six reported cases where patients developed rare and severe blood clots.

South Africa has already administered the same vaccine to almost 290,000 healthcare workers and more doses are en route for use in the mass vaccination drive.

In a statement, the FDA said these cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48 and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

The US health authorities stated that the recommended "pause" in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was "out of an abundance of caution".

At least 6.8 million jabs have been administered in the US to date.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would delay rollout of its vaccine in Europe after US authorities moved to suspend use of the shot due to health concerns.

"We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe," J&J said, adding that it was reviewing the cases with European health authorities.

