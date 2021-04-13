Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case

Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million for his legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has turned down former President's Jacob Zuma's appeal of a personal cost order relating to his corruption trial.

The High Court found that there was no legal basis for the State to pay for Zuma's corruption trial.

He wanted the Supreme Court to come to a different decision about him being stripped of state-funded fees for his fraud and corruption trial.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance took legal action against Zuma to ensure that he pays back the costs for his legal representation that have been paid for by the State.

