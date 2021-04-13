Zondo questions Singh about his flights to Dubai facilitated by Salim Essa

Earlier on Tuesday at the state capture commission, he was grilled about why a contract not in line with a Treasury directive was signed with consultancy firm McKinsey.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh has been questioned about flights from Dubai facilitated by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

The evidence from Singh has moved from contracts signed with McKinsey to more personal matters like flights from Dubai organised by Gupta associate Essa.

Singh has been questioned by evidence leader Pule Seleka on travel booked on his behalf.

This included a trip from Dubai to Johannesburg, during which some of the Gupta brothers were on board the flight.

Singh has denied a claim that he had asked the travel agency to make that booking on his behalf.

He’s also denied sending his driver to deliver cash payments for some of the trips.

“I certainly paid through voyager miles and sometimes it was cash payments I had made, but I don’t recall my driver settle them for me.”

