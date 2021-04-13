Weather Watch: Wednesday brings the heat across WC & KZN

Western Cape residents may want to make sure they keep away from the sun and keep hydrated.

JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures in the Western Cape province are expected to reach up to 43°C tomorrow.

WESTERN CAPE:

Wednesday’s weather conditions throughout the province will be generally hot. Cape Town’s temperatures will peak at 34°C while Vredendal will reach a scorching 43°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 14.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/vU6xaen66c SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 13, 2021

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg’s temperatures will start out at 15°C and peak at 28°C while Pretoria’s maximum temperatures will peak at 31°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 14.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/dAbsrgyPqq SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 13, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

A hot Wednesday also in store for KZN. Durban’s temperatures will peak at 28°C while Richard’s Bay’s temperatures are expected to peak at 33°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 14.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/UbVOYuNYcs SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 13, 2021

