WC temporary disability grant beneficiaries allegedly still not paid

CAPE TOWN - There are concerns that temporary disability grant beneficiaries have still not been assessed or paid.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez met with Sassa on Monday about the nearly 53,000 grants that were suspended at the end of December.

At the end of last month, Sassa indicated almost 38,000 temporary disability grants assessments had been processed.

MEC spokesperson Joshua Chigome said: “It remains critical that Sassa provides further details regarding whether beneficiaries who have not presented themselves or applied for reassessment with lapsed disability grants will be provided an opportunity to do so.”

More than 12,800 beneficiaries have not presented themselves or applied for a reassessment; 200 of them are deceased.

Over 1,200 missed medical assessment appointments and more than 3,000 are unaccounted for on the agency.

