WC Safety MEC Fritz wants investigation into how SAPS deals with rape cases

CAPE TOWN - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz wanted the Western Cape Police Ombudsman to conduct a systemic investigation into how rape cases are dealt with by the SAPS.

Of the 131 rape cases reported to Mitchells Plain and Lentegeur police stations between March and December last year, there had been 83 arrests and no convictions, while only one trial was under way.

Eyewitness News spoke to an organisation that dealt with gender-based violence about the matter.

Mosaic director Tarisai Mchuchu MacMillan said that there was clearly a problem with the way that police were investigating rape.

"We are not getting to closing these cases in the way that police are handling the cases from what we have seen it tells us that the is a delay in access to justice in the way that it investigated."

Mchuchu MacMillan said that they'd noticed a sense of "relaxation" when it came to gender-based violence.

She said they had focused services in Mitchell Plain due to the high levels of violence.

“Not only from a domestic gender-based violence, gang violence as well. Also, there is a general culture of violence."

