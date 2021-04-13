WC Health MEC Mbomo assures rural residents of access to COVID-19 vaccine

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted oversight visits to health facilities in rural districts to assess their readiness ahead of the South Africa’s mass vaccination drive kicking off next month.

CAPE TOWN - Plans were underway in the Western Cape to make sure that those in rural areas received access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mobile clinics will be used to reach the furthest corners of the province during Phase 2 of the country’s vaccination programme.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted oversight visits to health facilities in rural districts to assess their readiness ahead of South Africa’s mass vaccination drive kicking off next month.

Mbombo visited the Caledon District Hospital and Swellendam and Riversdale hospitals.

The MEC was extending her oversight visit to Garden Route district hospitals on Tuesday.

Mbombo said that people over the age of 60 would be targeted during the early days of the Phase 2 vaccine rollout.

"With all your farms, don’t be worried what’s going happen to aunty Sarah, there’ll be mobile clinics where they’ll be moving throughout."

As part of Phase 1, 53,000 healthcare workers in the province had been vaccinated.

Just over 288,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered nationally of as part of the Sisonke implementation study.

