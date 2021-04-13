Vandalism, cable theft blamed for Greenstone power cuts

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that the power utility had put a team together to deal with the electricity issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Vandalism and cable theft have been blamed for intermittent power cuts in the Greenstone area.

Residents have described the power outages in the area as a nightmare.

"My wife is doing online work and every time the power goes off she loses income," said one resident.

“Sometimes the electricity goes for 10 hours at a time. Our food is rotting in the fridge, we buy groceries because we can’t afford takeaways all the time,” said another resident.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said that the power utility had put a team together to deal with the electricity issues.

"We have a huge problem of vandalism and cable theft in the area that we have also picked up. I think the community will agree, on the eve of Easter we had vandalism and cable theft that happened around Greenstone," he said.

