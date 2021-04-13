Stage actors remain hopeful for turnaround from COVID-19 impact

Many theatrical festivals were either cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

CAPE TOWN - Stage actors on Tuesday remain hopeful for a turnaround following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some have started with small screenings, while others have gone digital.

The Western Cape Department of Arts and Culture said the arts lost more than R58 million in revenue when the lockdown was first introduced in March last year.

Now festival organisers say they were happy they could start bringing productions back to theatres.

Suid-Ooster Arts Festival producer Rafiek Mammon said they had to adapt to a new normal.

“It's more of a mini-festival that had to be worked out so meticulously in order to have your ins and your outs where we don't have more than 250 people.”

He's urged festival-goers to support the industry and to attend productions while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

