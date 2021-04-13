Some ANC secretaries confused by Magashule's 'amended’ step aside memo

In a leaked memo sent to provincial secretaries on Friday, Magashule called for them to submit names of persons facing corruption or serious criminal charges as well as those facing allegations of or reported to be involved in corrupt activities.

JOHANNESBURG - Some of the African National Congress (ANC)’s secretaries have on Tuesday expressed confusion following a memorandum from the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule, widening the scope of those expected to step aside.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumseni Ntuli said he had already written to Magashule seeking clarity.

In the Northern Cape, Deshi Ngxanga said his province had only submitted a list consistent with the national executive committee (NEC)’s decision.

Last month, the NEC gave those affected by the step aside resolution 30 days to voluntarily do so otherwise face suspension.

Last month, Magashule was reprimanded by the ANC NEC for being at odds with the party’s top six.

This time around, it appears he has single-handedly amended an NEC decision on the step aside resolution.

Two secretaries have told Eyewitness News they were confused by the memo sent out by Magashule on Friday.

Ntuli said while the province was doing the work of gathering names for the list, there were questions about the instruction.

“He included names, I think, of comrades that may be facing certain allegations who are not necessarily charged.”

Meanwhile, Ngxanga said the province decided to disregard the amendment made by the ANC’s secretary general.

“The NEC discussed and agreed on it [and] that decision binds us. You can’t smuggle other decisions in between.”

The party’s secretaries have a 5 pm Thursday deadline to submit their lists to Magashule’s office.

