SJC workshops aiming to tackle GBV, policing in informal settlements

The Social Justice Coalition said that each session would show how policing played out in the lives of those living in informal settlements, especially women, children and members of the LGBTQI community.

CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition is hosting a series of workshops aimed at tackling issues like gender-based violence and policing in informal settlements.

The sessions are being held in the Khayelitsha community over a number of days.

The organisation also wanted to revisit the recommendations made at the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing in 2014.

The organisation will explore the daily lived realities of these residents by allowing them to share personal stories and, in turn, offer education and advice.

The SJC's Nosiphelele Msesiwe said that they'd found that residents, especially women, found it hard to trust police and after falling victim to a crime, they chose to let it go unreported, instead of seeking the police's help.

She said that part of their aim would be to build a relationship between the community and the SAPS.

Msesiwe said that of the list recommendations made by the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing in 2014, almost none of them had been implemented.

This issue has been placed on the SJC's agenda for discussion later this week.

