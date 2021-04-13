Security guard dies in Gugulethu cash-in-transit heist

On Monday, robbers targeted a cash van in the area. They used explosives to blast open the safe inside the vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - A security guard has died in a cash-in-transit heist in Gugulethu.

On Monday, robbers targeted a cash van in the area. They used explosives to blast open the safe inside the vehicle.

"During the explosion, one of the guards was fatally wounded while three others sustained injuries. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash," said police spokesperson Brenda Murdili.

It's the second attack on cash-in-transit guards in just a few days.

Over the weekend, two Fidelity security officers were shot and killed in Langa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.