SAPU reiterates call for police killings to be declared a national disaster

This comes as yet another off-duty police officer was shot and killed in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (SAPU) has reiterated calls for police killings to be declared a national disaster.

Sergeant Malose Lebelo was shot several times and his body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

SAPU's Lesiba Thobakgale said now was the time for the president to step in and deal with attacks on police officers.

“We are calling on government to declare this a national disaster and that is informed by the police killings that are rife within our country.”

He added that: “When you look at the ratio in South Africa, it determines that one police officer has a responsibility to police around 401 citizens in our country.”

The latest murder of a SAPS member comes less than a month after a Mowbray-based constable was killed.

