SA’s mining production increased by 0.8% year-on-year in Feb – Stats SA

Stats SA has released its latest report on the mining industry on Tuesday, the first of several reports on key economic indicators due this week.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's mining production and mineral sales saw an increase in February.

Stats SA has released its latest report on the mining industry on Tuesday, the first of several reports on key economic indicators due this week.

Mining output had already been in decline for two years pre-COVID-19.

It's coming off a low base, but mining production increased by 0.8% year-on-year in February 2021.

Leading the charge are iron ore miners, contributing over 65% followed by Manganese Ore contributing more than 21%.

The report shows coal and gold, once the pillar of the nation's economy, were significant negative contributors.

Stats SA's report reveals mineral sales increased by 26% year-on-year in February 2021 with Platinum group metals being the largest contributor.

The mining sector is a particularly important part of the South African economy, contributing more than 9% to GDP and employing more than 400,000 people.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.