SA’s LGBTQIA+ community reels from another gay murder in less than 2 weeks

The body of 40-year-old Andile ‘Lulu’ Ntuthela was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of the man who has now been arrested in connection with his murder.

JOHANNESBURG – Less than two weeks ago, South Africa’s vulnerable LGBTQIA+ community were left in shock and fear, under the hashtag #JusticeForSpha, after the murder of 34-year-old Siphamandla Khoza from KwaZulu-Natal.

His body was found in a ditch after he was stabbed and had his throat slit.

Khoza had been drinking with neighbours in Ntuzuma before he was attacked and humiliated for his sexuality.

The suspects allegedly took Khoza’s shoes and left them outside his home.

As the country prepares to observe Freedom Day on 27 April, the country’s minority community has again taken to social media to highlight yet another murder.

The body of 40-year-old Andile ‘Lulu’ Ntuthela was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of his murder-accused.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested on 31 March after he allegedly burnt his bedding.

The suspect’s family reported the malicious damage to property to police and indicated that they were suspicious that he may have been involved in criminal activity. When they arrived on the scene, police found bloodstains in his room as well as outside.

The suspect was hospitalised from 1 to 9 April for his mental condition.

“On his discharge from hospital, he was arrested and detained for the malicious damage to property. While detectives were questioning him, information emerged relating to the murder of Andile Ntuthela (40). Ntuthela was gay.

"On Saturday, 10 April 2021 police went back to the house with the necessary role players and the body of Ntuthela was found buried in the yard,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson colonel Priscila Naidu.

The suspect has been remanded in custody until 1 June 2021 and will remain in custody.

South Africa’s LGBTQIA+ group took to social media to start the #JusticeForLulu hashtag following Ntuthela’s murder.

LGBQTIA+ advocacy group, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance of South Africa, said Ntuthela’s family was devastated.

“The family has been left distraught, the last time we spoke to them… because Andile was such a lively person who expressed himself with no issues and with confidence. This is still really sad and confusing for them.”

Gazu said there needed to be an offender’s list for people who committed hate crimes against SA’s LGBTQIA+ group.

“…and also policy formulations, particularly within the public and private sector in as far as the LGBTQIA+ community is concerned. We need clear distinctive policies with regards to these matters. We need to be prioritised. We need an LGBTIQA+ offender’s register’s list and these people need to be known.”

