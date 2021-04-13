SA records 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 655 new infections

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, bring the country's known death toll to 53,356.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Department said that 655 infections were also picked up over that same time frame, taking the country's caseload to 1,559, 000.

South Africa's recovery rate was holding steady at 95%, with 1,484, 000 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, 289,787 healthcare workers had received the jab so far.

The latest data showed that 1,381 of those vaccinations were recorded between Sunday evening and Monday night.

