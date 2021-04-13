Plato condemns rise in gun violence in CT after activist Angelo Kube killed

Angelo Kube was shot and killed in Ravensmead on Thursday, while his daughters were in his car with him. The girls, aged five and 12, were caught in the crossfire and the five-year-old had been left paralysed.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Dan Plato has weighed in on the murder of Uitsig community leader and taxi boss, Angelo Kube.

Kube was shot and killed in Ravensmead on Thursday, while his daughters were in his car with him.

The girls, aged five and 12, were caught in the crossfire and the five-year-old had been left paralysed.

All Kube wanted to do was to collect a parcel of doughnuts, instead, he was met with a hail of bullets.

"My heart goes out those shot and killed so brutally in front of everyone, even in front of their children. At the end of the day, it's high time for communities not to just talk about it but also to do something about it and support the police," said Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

Plato has condemned the scourge of gun violence across Cape Town.

"I just don’t know when this is going to end, our own people killing each other. The gang violence just doesn’t stop. Guns freely available... where are these guns coming from?"

Kube's firearm was taken in the attack and the motive remained unclear.

