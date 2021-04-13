People battling depression, mental illness still stigmatised - Sadag

Sadag said that although more people had become vocal about mental health, there's still a misconception that only those who displayed their sorrow battled with suicidal thoughts.

CAPE TOWN - Those battling depression or survivors of a suicide attempt continue to face stigma.

That's the view of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), which said that more people than ever before were reaching out to their suicide helpline.

The matter has been making news with the much-publicised death of Anele Tembe - the 22-year-old fiance of rapper AKA - who apparently fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town on Sunday.

READ: AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death

While the official cause of Anele Tembe's death remained unknown, some members of the public and others on social media expressed their disbelief that it could be deemed a suicide.

This was largely due to videos and pictures posted hours before the tragedy showing Tembe in gleeful moments.

Sadag's Cassey Chambers explained that this was indicative of the stigma surrounding mental illness.

ALSO READ: Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

"This is often what we have with people in the social eye, celebrities or social media. We always think that they have everything or they've got no reason to be depressed or to feel overwhelmed, so I think we forget that they're also people."

Chambers said that although more people had become vocal about mental health, there's still a misconception that only those who displayed their sorrow battled with suicidal thoughts.

"A lot of people that sometimes have the biggest smiles are hiding a lot of the darker theory, you know, secrets and pain that we don't always know about and that we don't see in the front."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.