New Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews aims to rebuild, repair organisation

The embattled state-owned entity has been riddled with challenges over the last 12 years, including irregular expenditure amounting to billions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG - New Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews said that his first immediate task at the railway agency was to rebuild and repair the organisation following years of mismanagement.

Prasa has had six acting CEO's since the departure of Lucky Montana in 2015.

The embattled state-owned entity has been riddled with challenges over the last 12 years, including irregular expenditure amounting to billions of rands.

Its infrastructure has also been under threat of arson attacks, vandalism and theft.

Matthews said that the railway agency was working on a comprehensive security plan to ensure its infrastructure and commuters were safe.

"We are going to implement a comprehensive security strategy that’ going to be aligned to our goals in relation to the rebuilding of the infrastructure. But that approach will be determined based upon the priorities that we face on the major lines, the central lines, the Mabopane line which is the key priorities under the presidential directive."

.@PRASA_Group in February appointed a new group chief executive officer (CEO) Zolani Matthews.



The new CEO reflects on his new role at the company. #TheCMShow #LetsWalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/2yRepDkCNR 702 (@Radio702) April 13, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.