Mtsweni-Tsipane wants hospital staffers suspended after baby's hand amputated

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has called for action to be taken after a three-week-old baby had her hand amputated allegedly as a result of negligence.

It's understood that the baby was admitted to the Bernice Hospital in Delmas for diarrhea last month.

She was then transferred to the Witbank Hospital in Emalahleni after complications and doctors decided to amputate the infant's right hand.

The Mpumalanga premier has called for an investigation into the circumstances around this operation.

Mtsweni-Tsipane said that her provincial government was overburdened with litigation due to negligence.

She called for the staffers involved to be suspended.

"They must be suspended with immediate effect. We are saying the investigation must continue very swiftly and we are expecting a preliminary report within this week so that we can get to the facts as to what happened because the pointers already are indicative that there is some sort of negligence that has occurred," she said.

