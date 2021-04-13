Masuku may still challenge aspects of court ruling on SIU report - lawyers

On Monday, a full bench of the High Court dismissed former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku’s urgent application to have a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report set aside

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku’s legal team said that there were some aspects of the High Court ruling dismissing his bid to have a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report set aside that he may still want to challenge.

Premier David Makhura based his decision to fire Masuku on the report into tender irregularities in the procurement of COVID-19 resources last year.

On Monday, a full bench of the High Court dismissed Masuku’s urgent application.

And while he had noted the judgement, Masuku said that it had failed to address the issue of oversight by executive authorities.

While the High Court judgement found Masuku wanting in how he discharged some of his duties while he was an MEC, it seemed that he might still want more clarity regarding the role of the executive, and more importantly, on the reasons why he was fired by Makhura.

This as the court recognised the SIU’s opinion on his role as one the premier was not obligated to carry out.

His lawyer Mojalefa Motalane: "We are still studying the judgement in great detail and considering some very crucial aspects like that particular point which may determine the next step."

Meanwhile, the SIU praised the ruling, with its spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago saying that this showed that the investigating unit had been fair in its approach.

"As pasrt of questioning our credibility, serious words were used."

Masuku’s lawyer said that communication would be shared with the public once a decision on the way forward had been reached.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.