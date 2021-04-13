Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims

According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of names that should be submitted as per last month’s NEC resolution that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has asked nine of the party’s provincial secretaries to submit a list of all party members facing charges of corruption, serious crimes and those reported to be involved in criminality.

According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, Magashule has widened the scope of names that should be submitted as per last month’s national executive committee resolution.

The party resolved that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days.

Magashule is at the heart of the protracted battle – he is facing corruption, money laundering and fraud charges in relation to an asbestos project during his tenure as Free State premier.

Over the weekend, Magashule followed through on his commitment to meet former leaders of the ANC, starting off with former treasurer-general, Matthews Phosa.

But before then, he sent out a letter to the party’s secretaries giving them a deadline of 5pm this Thursday to submit names of those facing charges and those reported or accused of corrupt practices.

He also said that provinces must indicate if those affected had been notified in writing.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe refused to be drawn into commenting on the memorandum.

"What I can confirm is that he had a national working committee meeting. We will be able to issue a statement related to the outcomes of that NWC meeting."

Eyewitness News understands that some of Magashule’s allies in the ANC are continuing to wage a fight against the resolution in a bid to prevent him from having to vacate his office.

