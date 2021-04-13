Madikizela meeting with Santaco over taxi violence reveals Laingsburg problem

In the space of just a day last week, two taxi bosses were killed in Cape Town, along with one other person.

CAPE TOWN — Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela met with officials from taxi umbrella body Santaco on Monday following a flare-up in violence that claimed the lives of two taxi bosses last week.

“We spent a large part of that meeting discussing the problems in Laingsburg and I was trying to avert a crisis to which could have ended up in a war.”

The MEC explained that complaints over a Laingsburg wind farm project's taxi services have been raised.

“To reach a solution only taxi associations that are involved in those wind farms will both contract with the companies that are working there so that they can all benefit. Part of what really caused the discomfort from the Western Cape Taxi Association was the fact that the taxis that were contracted were from the Eastern Cape.”

Madikizela said that issues around the taxi industry could be complex.

“We are seeing now targeted killings of certain individuals within the taxi industry and the police are really working very hard to assist us but what is disturbing, this is not made easy by the fact that there are some SAP members that are implicated in extortion.”

The daughter of one of the owners was also wounded and had been left paralysed.

