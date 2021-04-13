Load shedding is back as Eskom implements stage 2 from tonight

The power utility said it was experiencing a shortage of generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it will turn off your power from 9 pm on Tuesday evening to ease the load on the grid.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said stage 2 load shedding would last until 5 am on Wednesday.

“The return to service of three generation units has been delayed, while another three generation units tripped during the day, reducing available generation capacity.”

The utility has promised to keep the public up to date on any changes.

“Eskom is working hard to return these units to service as soon as possible.”

It has once again urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of load shedding remaining elevated.”

