Judicial watchdog calls for speedy finalisation of JSC probe into Hlophe

A tribunal has found the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe violated his oath of office by approaching two Constitutional Court justices over the case relating to former President Jacob Zuma and arms company, Thales.

JOHANNESBURG - Judicial watchdog Judges Matters called for the speedy finalisation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) investigation into Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

A tribunal found that Hlophe violated his oath of office by approaching two Constitutional Court justices over the case relating to former President Jacob Zuma and arms company, Thales.

This after the justices reported him to the JSC.

READ: Opposition parties welcome JSC findings against WC judge president Hlophe

It was found that he tried to sway justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Japhta to rule in favour of Zuma.

It took 13 years for the matter to be finalised by the tribunal against Hlophe and there were already concerns in some quarters that it could take a long while to finalise the matter.

At this stage, there were no indications whether Hlophe would take the ruling against him on review.

Mbekezeli Benjamin of Judges Matters said that the matter must be dealt with urgently.

“We hope that the Judicial Service Commission will understand that many South Africans are concerned about the long period of time it takes to deal with complaints against judges.”

The report will now be forwarded to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for consideration before it’s referred to Parliament.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.