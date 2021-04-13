IEC making serious COVID-19 adjustments to preparations for local govt polls

Some parties, like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), wanted the elections delayed as the lockdown had limited their ability to campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it had had to make serious adjustments to prepare for local goverment elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the commission said that it was on track.

Deputy chief electoral officer, Masego Sheburi, said that the elections had to take place under the stipulated time in keeping with the Constitution.

He said that should there be a spike in COVID-19 infections, the IEC would have to prove to the courts that free and fair elections must be delayed.

"If there is a spike in COVID-19 that is uncontrollable at critical phases of election preparations, in those circumstances we may be able, and that's a big maybe, to approach the Constitutional Court."

