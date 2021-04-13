EFF, Gatvol Capetonian deny wrongdoing after CoCT legal action against them

City bosses blamed the party and Gatvol Capetonian for violence that marred two separate demonstrations.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and an activist group have denied any wrongdoing after the City of Cape Town launched an R1.4 million civil claim for damages against them.

City bosses blamed the party and Gatvol Capetonian for violence that marred two separate demonstrations.

A summons has been issued to Gatvol Capetonian for over R1 million in damages following a protest in August 2019.

A letter of demand has also been sent to the EFF for R87,000 in damages relating to a demonstration that erupted in Brackenfell last November.

Gatvol Capetonian organiser Fadiel Adams has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run metro of using ratepayers' money in a smear campaign.

“If the DA is so concerned about the infrastructure they must explain to me why staircases have fallen down and crumbled, why there are no pavements in areas like Delft and Mannenberg. That is damage to infrastructure, that is criminal neglect."

The EFF's Unathi Ntame claimed that the City of Cape Town was trying to shift the blame.

"We find it a hallucination. They’ve quite lost their minds because now they are trying to divert their inability to deliver services to these places.”

Both parties said that it was not a coincidence that the move came nine days before a by-election in Delft.

