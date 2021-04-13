Dispute holds up DA candidate interviews for CT mayor role

The process was halted this week after some members of the provincial executive committee disputed the selection process of the selection panel.

CAPE TOWN - It's not clear when the Democratic Alliance (DA) will complete Cape Town mayoral candidate interviews following a postponement.

The three candidates are current mayor and DA metro chair, Dan Plato, Western Cape leader and MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, and MP, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The selection panel consists of 20 nominated members.

Ten were from the federal executive, five were from the metro and the rest were members from the provincial executive.

The dispute centred around the final list of representatives from the PEC.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube: "As a result, the independent ombudsman has now decided that the matter needs to be looked at and to be decided whether or not that dispute can hold."

It's unclear when the dispute would be resolved.

