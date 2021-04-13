CoJ warns land invaders as talks continue to acquire Rabie Ridge land

Community members had been trying to erect shacks on privately owned land.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that talks were continuing in an attempt to acquire land at the centre of violent protests in Rabie Ridge.

There have been running battles between private security guards, police and protestors in the Midrand area for several days now.

Community members had been trying to erect shacks on privately owned land.

On Monday, private security guards fired rubber bullets in an attempt to remove protestors who were illegally invading the area.

The City of Joburg's Mlimandela Ndamase said that while previous attempts to buy the land in question in Rabbie Ridge from its private owners failed, fresh talks had begun.

“That process is still unfolding and the is still a discussion".

While the talks continue, Ndamase said that the city would not tolerate lawlessness from protestors.

“We do not allow illegality to thrive in a city that should be under strict guidelines and law and order."

Law enforcement officials said that they would continue monitor the situation in the area.

