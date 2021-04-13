Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Gauteng, but 'no need to panic yet'

The outbreak of H5 Avian Influenza has been established at a chicken farm on the east rand in Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Poultry Association has on Tuesday confirmed a bird flu outbreak.

The outbreak of H5 Avian Influenza has been established at a chicken farm in the East Rand in Gauteng.

The association's Izaak Breitenbach said the situation was being contained to one farm and was closely monitored.

“We’ve had a positive influenza outcome yesterday. We do not know if it is a high pathogenic influenza or low pathogenic influenza.”

The severity will be determined on Wednesday following more testing.

Breitenbach said consumers needed not be alarmed and the industry was much better prepared after dealing with an outbreak in 2017.

“We are much better prepared and I think that there is nothing to be worried about in terms of personal health or personal wellbeing.”

