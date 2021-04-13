A first in Africa: CT gets sanitary pad vending machine

CAPE TOWN - A sanitary pad vending machine project has been launched in Cape Town.

The event took place at the School of Hope in Observatory on Tuesday afternoon.

The project is the brainchild of the Menstruation Foundation and O Graceland, a Cape Town Girls' Home.

The sanitary pad vending machine project is the first of its kind on the African continent.

O Graceland founder Philani Zama said the aim was to reach schools and sports hubs to help girls across the country.

He explained the vending machines will be restocked monthly with the help of sponsors.

“What happens is that every young girl is given a token and the token gets put into the vending machine and a packet of pads comes out.”

Zama said too many girls still miss school while menstruating because they don't have access to sanitary products.

“The amount of days that they miss almost equates to two months in a year and that is a lot of school time.”

