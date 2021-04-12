Weather Watch: Brace yourself for a scorching hot Tuesday in WC, KZN
Make sure you keep hydrated as more hot conditions are expected on Tuesday, especially in the Western Cape.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng is starting off the week with high temperatures, while parts of Western Cape are in for an even hotter Tuesday.
GAUTENG:
Johannesburg and Spring’s temperatures will peak at 28°C while Pretoria will experience a high of 31 °C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/IAovVyWU4sSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 12, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
The coastal province of KZN will also experience hot temperatures on Tuesday. Durban’s temperatures will start out at 20°C and peak at 28°C while Newcastle residents can expect a scorching maximum of 32°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/MxJSldG2vSSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 12, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
A scorching 42°C in store for Vredendal while a high 34°C can be expected for Cape Town.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/2MZ7IiD2GDSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 12, 2021
