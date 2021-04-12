Weather Watch: Brace yourself for a scorching hot Tuesday in WC, KZN

Make sure you keep hydrated as more hot conditions are expected on Tuesday, especially in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng is starting off the week with high temperatures, while parts of Western Cape are in for an even hotter Tuesday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg and Spring’s temperatures will peak at 28°C while Pretoria will experience a high of 31 °C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/IAovVyWU4s SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 12, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

The coastal province of KZN will also experience hot temperatures on Tuesday. Durban’s temperatures will start out at 20°C and peak at 28°C while Newcastle residents can expect a scorching maximum of 32°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/MxJSldG2vS SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 12, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

A scorching 42°C in store for Vredendal while a high 34°C can be expected for Cape Town.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/2MZ7IiD2GD SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 12, 2021

