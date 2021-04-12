20°C / 22°C
Weather Watch: Brace yourself for a scorching hot Tuesday in WC, KZN

Make sure you keep hydrated as more hot conditions are expected on Tuesday, especially in the Western Cape.

Picture: Wendy Hero/Pexels.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng is starting off the week with high temperatures, while parts of Western Cape are in for an even hotter Tuesday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg and Spring’s temperatures will peak at 28°C while Pretoria will experience a high of 31 °C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

The coastal province of KZN will also experience hot temperatures on Tuesday. Durban’s temperatures will start out at 20°C and peak at 28°C while Newcastle residents can expect a scorching maximum of 32°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

A scorching 42°C in store for Vredendal while a high 34°C can be expected for Cape Town.

