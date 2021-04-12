WC ready for phase 2 of vaccine rollout, says Health MEC Mbombo

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is this week visiting district hospitals that'll serve as vaccination sites and she's started in Caledon and Swellendam on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - How ready are rural settings for the mass vaccination drive? That's the question Western Cape health authorities want answered before phase two of the inoculation programme starts in May.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is this week visiting district hospitals that'll serve as vaccination sites and she's started in Caledon and Swellendam on Monday.

Provincial health authorities have reiterated that rural communities will not be left out when COVID-19 jabs are administered. Just over 1,600 health workers in the Theewaterskloof District have been vaccinated as part of the Sisonke Early Access Vaccine programme.

#COVID19SA Mbombo is today visiting Caledon - and Swellendam Hospitals, later this week shell be going to George -, Knysna - and Nelspoort Hospitals. KB pic.twitter.com/1YH6TSLlCY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2021

Mbombo said everything was ready for the province to begin with the next phase of inoculations.

“Yesterday, we had a meeting where the consolation was that by 17 of May, when the vaccines arrive, that will be our official rollout.”

Mbombo said they were aiming to have at least 68% of the province's 132,000 healthcare workers vaccinated by the end of this month.

“When we receive the others, we would have completed the Sisonke J&J, which is part of the implementation rollout.”

Nearly 4,500 vaccinators would be deployed in the province to administer vaccines as part of phase two.

