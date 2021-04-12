Two people arrested in WC for possession of crayfish tails worth over R450,000

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested for being in possession of a large number of crayfish tails in Moorreesburg.

Over the weekend, police pulled over a vehicle on the N7.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said that crayfish tails worth over R450,000 were found in the vehicle.

"They assessed occupants and the vehicle and they found 4,476 crayfish tails and 33 undersized crayfish tails in the vehicle worth an estimate R450,900."

#sapsWC On 10/04, at about 23:15, members attached to Moorreesburg #SAPS Crime Prevention Unit arrested two suspects aged 54 and 55 under the Living Marine Resources Act charges. Crayfish tails seized. #EnviroCrimes MEhttps://t.co/S5FQ7SfU6x pic.twitter.com/4HIgOcIRbJ SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 11, 2021

