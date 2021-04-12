20°C / 22°C
Go

Suspect due in CT court for possession of mandrax worth R3m

The 29-year-old man will face charges of dealing in drugs.

Police seized mandrax valued at nearly R3 million during an operation in Ravensmead on 11 April 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A suspect is expected to appear in the dock after he was caught transporting drugs valued at about R3 million.

The incident happened in Ravensmead on Saturday evening.

Police said that they followed up on information regarding a drug consignment that would be transported to Johannesburg.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Members of the provincial integrated team along with the rapid rail police arrested a 29-year-old suspect and seized 75,000 mandrax tablets on Saturday evening in Ravesmead after they followed information about drugs in transit from Johannesburg."

The 29-year-old man will face charges of dealing in drugs.

