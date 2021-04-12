Suspect due in CT court for possession of mandrax worth R3m

The 29-year-old man will face charges of dealing in drugs.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect is expected to appear in the dock after he was caught transporting drugs valued at about R3 million.

The incident happened in Ravensmead on Saturday evening.

Police said that they followed up on information regarding a drug consignment that would be transported to Johannesburg.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Members of the provincial integrated team along with the rapid rail police arrested a 29-year-old suspect and seized 75,000 mandrax tablets on Saturday evening in Ravesmead after they followed information about drugs in transit from Johannesburg."

#sapsWC Multi-million drugs in transit seized in Ravensmead. 75 000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R3 Mil seized during an intell driven op on 10/04. Suspect (29) arrested for dealing in drugs #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/fo2WjMakzG pic.twitter.com/ZiEvhN81Ti SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 11, 2021

