South Africans share their memories of Dr Sindi van Zyl

The medic dubbed “the people’s doctor” died over the weekend from COVID-19 complications after battling the virus for a month.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are sharing their memories of the late doctor and radio host, Sindi van Zyl, while sending condolences to her grieving family.

The much-loved presenter gained popularity through her social media platform and talk shows.

Fans, local celebrities, politicians and the medical fraternity praised Van Zyl for her relentless activism around HIV/AIDS and mental health-related issues.

Her former employer, Kaya FM, where she hosted “Sidebar with Sindi" for two years, said that she was a passionate champion of generosity, love and kindness.

"Dr Sindi was very passionate about, I think justice broadly, you know. And of course, being a doctor, medical issues were close to her heart. She was someone who would be angered by injustice so she often brought that energy onto the show. She really hated the idea of people suffering," said the radio station’s acting programming manager, Ncebakazi Manzi.

Over the past few weeks, South Africans donated more than R1.5 million to help cover her medical expenses when it emerged that she was between medical aids at the time of being admitted to hospital in February.

Doctor Sindi helped me with my rent for 6 months when I lost my job in 2019. Bought me food. Carried me through the darkest time of my life when I battled bipolar. Took my calls at midnight. I am broken. I hope she knew how much I loved and appreciated her #SindiVanZyl Thando Ngoma (@ThandokaziNgoma) April 10, 2021

Thank You Mama



Thank You for Loving every single one of us in a special way. I pray that we all become so much more to the Caramellos because you taught us how to be present in peoples lives. It hurts. But Thank You. We love You. #SindiVanZyl #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/zzaUKHbGk9 M M A M O H U M I (@GaMorolong) April 10, 2021



You will be sorely missedyou were a GOOD person through and through Sindi .

A life wonderfully lived touched sooo many people.

Condolences to the family.

You exuded love and were loved in return.

Rest in peace https://t.co/3ERh8Jjhs0 pic.twitter.com/zi76O9TGtT Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 10, 2021

