South Africans share their memories of Dr Sindi van Zyl

The medic dubbed “the people’s doctor” died over the weekend from COVID-19 complications after battling the virus for a month.

Much-loved medical doctor and radio show host Sindi van Zyl died at the age of 45 on 10 April 2021 after contracting COVID-19. Picture: Twitter/@sindivanzyl
Much-loved medical doctor and radio show host Sindi van Zyl died at the age of 45 on 10 April 2021 after contracting COVID-19. Picture: Twitter/@sindivanzyl
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are sharing their memories of the late doctor and radio host, Sindi van Zyl, while sending condolences to her grieving family.

The medic dubbed “the people’s doctor” died over the weekend from COVID-19 complications after battling the virus for a month.

The much-loved presenter gained popularity through her social media platform and talk shows.

Fans, local celebrities, politicians and the medical fraternity praised Van Zyl for her relentless activism around HIV/AIDS and mental health-related issues.

Her former employer, Kaya FM, where she hosted “Sidebar with Sindi" for two years, said that she was a passionate champion of generosity, love and kindness.

"Dr Sindi was very passionate about, I think justice broadly, you know. And of course, being a doctor, medical issues were close to her heart. She was someone who would be angered by injustice so she often brought that energy onto the show. She really hated the idea of people suffering," said the radio station’s acting programming manager, Ncebakazi Manzi.

Over the past few weeks, South Africans donated more than R1.5 million to help cover her medical expenses when it emerged that she was between medical aids at the time of being admitted to hospital in February.

Timeline

