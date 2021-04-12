Singh: McKinsey wasn’t honest about how Trillian become its subcontractor

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said it was unacceptable that Singh didn’t begin at 10 am as scheduled.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh on Monday said management consulting company McKinsey didn’t tell the truth about how Trillian became its subcontractor and instead was playing politics or protecting its image.

Singh has testified at the state capture commission after being an hour and a half late.

Singh's advocate Anneline van den Heever said: “First of all, we’d like to apologise for being late this morning; we, unfortunately, had a few challenges… so we apologise for not being here on time.”

He was asked about McKinsey, saying it was confused about its relationship with Trillian.

McKinsey and Trillian were implicated in irregular payments from Eskom amounting to millions of rands.



Singh has been asked if he knew that McKinsey was confused about its relationship with Trillian.

“It is disingenuous to say McKinsey was notified late in the contract that Eskom would require an SD partner. This is no the first piece of work that McKinsey was doing at Eskom”

Singh said McKinsey directors met regularly with him so they can’t claim ignorance.

“I can understand if my kids were confused - but this one is the legal head of McKinsey South Africa and head of accounts department. Two senior partners were involved.”

McKinsey said that relationship was an example of the lack of contractual rigour that it was dealing with.

