Sentencing of Miguel Louw's killer postponed to Friday

DURBAN - The sentencing of a Durban man who killed a nine-year-old boy has been postponed to Friday.

In December last year, Muhammed Vahed Ebrahim was found guilty of the premeditated murder of Miguel Louw.

The 46-year-old is alleged to have murdered Louw following a fall-out with the boy's mother with whom he was said to have had romantic links.

Ebrahim, who was convicted on murder, theft and kidnapping charges appeared in the Durban High Court on Monday.

Louw was last seen alive in July 2018 at a KFC outlet in the company of Ebrahim.

The body of the nine-year-old boy was later discovered in a bush near Ebrahim's home.

During the pre-sentence arguments on Monday, the State referred to Ebrahim's actions as cold, calculated and vicious and called for a life imprisonment term against him.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Kara said: “The prosecutor did remind the court of the evidence that was led during the trial regarding the items to consider when looking at sentencing the accused in this matter.”

Family spokesperson Tasneem dos Santos said they were disappointed that Ebrahim was not sentenced on Monday as earlier expected.

“We were hoping for a sentence today, so obviously, we didn’t get what we expected as yet. But we are trusting God for a stricter sentence.”

Meanwhile, Ebrahim's lawyer Jay Naidoo has appealed for leniency saying his client did not have any previous convictions and was generally liked before Louw's death.

