SA documentary 'My Octopus Teacher' scoops Bafta award

JOHANNESBURG - South African documentary My Octopus Teacher has won a Bafta.

The Netflix documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, captured a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster as he builds a relationship with a wild common octopus in a South African kelp forest.

Elrich accepted the award from the British film and television academy during a ceremony held on Sunday night.

My Octopus Teacher has also been nominated for an Oscar.

