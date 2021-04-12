Police hunting suspects after off-duty cop killed in Vrygrond

The 38-year-old man was shot dead in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are still searching for the killers of an off-duty Cape Town police sergeant.

The deceased's identity is yet to be revealed, as the next of kin are still being informed.

Arrests have yet to be made.

Yet another police official has died at the hands of criminals. The off-duty sergeant was stationed at the Steenberg Police Station.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Steenberg community policing forum's Gavin Walburgh hoped that arrests could be made soon.

"The minister has brought in more police officers but unfortunately our area hasn’t been considered. I don’t know how they are deploying people. We obviously need more deployment to rid the community of firearms and the police need more protection."

Less than a month ago, a constable was killed outside his Delft home following a road rage incident.

