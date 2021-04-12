Police deployed to Rabie Ridge following protests over land

It is understood that residents in the Midrand area have been trying to build shacks on privately owned land since Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene in Rabie Ridge where protests have erupted over land.

Private security guards opened fire with rubber bullets at community members earlier on Monday morning.

The police's Kay Makhubela said that officers were on the scene to monitor the situation.

"They woke up early in the morning and went to the place trying to occupy it. The security guards who were there fired some rubber bullets. However, police have been deployed to monitor the situation."

